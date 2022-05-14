UTSA community celebrates graduates during Commencement Drive

Dozens of UTSA graduates drove through the main campus on Loop 1604 in their commencement regalia with their friends and family, cheering and honking along as part of the UTSA Commencement Drive. Courtesy: UTSA

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of UTSA graduates on Friday renewed a San Antonio tradition of jumping in your vehicle and honking your horn to celebrate a big achievement.

The graduates from the spring and summer 2022 classes drove through the main campus on Loop 1604 in their commencement regalia with their friends and family, cheering and honking along as part of the UTSA Commencement Drive.

The Commencement Drive is one of the university’s newest traditions that debuted in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and it keeps growing each semester.

Graduates were encouraged to decorate their vehicles, wear their regalia and honk their horns to celebrate their achievement with the Roadrunner community.

UTSA faculty and staff lined the parade route to celebrate the graduates.

