Watch: City leaders announce open enrollment for ‘Ready to Work’ job training, education program

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio leaders on Monday announced the opening of enrollment for the city’s Ready to Work job training and education program.

City leaders including Ron Nirenberg, District 8 Councilman, Manny Peláez, Ready to Work Executive Director, Mike Ramsey and others participated in the event.

In February, City Council approved a half-dozen contracts worth $185 million. The program aims at placing more than 28,000 people into either certification and degree programs through Ready to Work and subsequently get at least 15,700 of them into “high-quality,” in-demand jobs.

Participants can enroll for Ready to Work in person, by phone or online.

