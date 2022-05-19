Potential for large wildfires in Fredericksburg and throughout Hill Country, Forest Service warns

Texas A&M Forest Service fire resources responded to four wildfires that burned 10,610 acres across the state this week.

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – Texas A&M Forest Service is warning Texans about the potential for wildfires Thursday and Friday.

Texas A&M Forest Service fire resources have responded to four wildfires in portions of the Panhandle and West Texas so far this week. Those fires have burned roughly 10,610 acres across the state.

Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service said there is potential for large wildfires to occur in the Western/Eastern Hill Country and Rolling Plains through Friday including areas near Childress, Vernon, Abilene, Brownwood, Lampasas, San Angelo, Ozona and Fredericksburg.

“Any new fires in grass and brush vegetation will likely be resistant to control, as underlying drought and critically to extremely dry vegetation combine with 100-degree temperatures and periods of elevated to critical fire weather,” fire service officials said in a Facebook post.

A press release from the forest service states that a “general trend of increasing wildfire activity is likely for Central, East and South Texas” due to dry conditions.

“Minimal rainfall, hot and dry conditions and an intensifying drought continue to support wildfire activity across the state,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief.

As of Thursday, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the majority of Texas is experiencing extreme and exceptional drought.

A weak cold front is expected to move through parts of Texas this weekend, hopefully bringing in much-needed rain.

Texas A&M Forest Service is monitoring the current situation and has crews and equipment ready across the state to respond to any requests for assistance, the press release states.

An additional 123 fire personnel from other states are currently in Texas helping support wildfire response efforts.

