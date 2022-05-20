Pickup truck gets wedged between trains following crash on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Emergency crews are currently working to remove a mangled set of metal of what used to be a pickup truck from between two trains following a crash on the city’s West Side early Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. near SW 19 Street and Darby Boulevard, not far from Highway 90 and General Hudnell Drive.

According to police, two men in a pickup truck drove down Kirk Place, a dead-end street, and went through a fence and hit a parked train. That’s when, police say, the men got out of their truck and walked away, searching for help.

Police said there were two sets of tracks in the area and second train came through, hitting the truck and wedging it between the trains. No one was in the truck at the time.

Firefighters are now trying to cut up the truck in attempt to get it out. The crash however is not blocking any streets or crossings. The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and Union Pacific are all on scene.

SAPD did not say exactly why the truck hit the original parked train. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.