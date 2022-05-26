Dead roaches, rat droppings in water heater closet lead to low score for West Side cafe

SAN ANTONIO – A cafe with dead roaches and rat droppings topped this week’s list of restaurants with low scores and that’s not all inspectors found during a recent visit.

Inspectors found multiple violations at the Old Highway 90 Cafe, located in the 600 block of Old Highway 90.

When inspectors stopped by April 7, they found “multiple dead roaches throughout the facility” and “rat droppings in the water heater closet.”

The cold hold unit also wasn’t keeping items cold enough. It should be a minimum of 41 degrees, but egg yolks showed a temperature of 54.

Employees were seen touching raw meat and then using a utensil to serve ready to eat food without washing their hands. Another employee was observed touching ready to eat tortillas after touching a dirty rag.

The cafe was also written up for a repeat violation for “multiple holes in the wall throughout the facility.”

The owners were ordered to make repairs with “approved materials” and the inspector noted, “cardboard may not be used.”

KSAT 12 recent stopped by the cafe to see if the repairs had been made.

Carlos Chocon, who identified himself as an employee of the cafe, said he was in the process of making the recommended repairs which need to be completed by July 6.

Inspectors gave the restaurant a barely passing score of 72.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Fajita Taco Place #3

Fajita Taco Place #3 in the 1800 block of Thompson Place received a score of 80.

On April 15, the inspector found eggs on the prep line were at a temperature of 72 degrees. That’s well over the recommended temp of 45 degrees.

Charro beans from the previous day were thrown away because they “were no longer safe to eat.”

Unidentified “pest droppings” were also found in the kitchen prep area.

The corrections need to be made by July 14.

