10-year-old survivor of Uvalde massacre shares his story, says shooter told them ‘you’re all gonna die’

UVALDE, Texas – A 10-year-old survivor of the mass shooting in Uvalde at Robb Elementary School is sharing his story.

Samuel Salinas told ABC News when the gunman entered the classroom he said “‘you’re all gonna die” and then “he just started shooting people.”

“He shot my teacher and then he shot the kids,” said Samuel. “I think he was aiming at me.”

Samuel said chairs were in the way and blocked some of the shots but he did end up with fragments in his leg.

“Then a phone started ringing in one of the desks, so Miguel went to go turn it off and then we heard shooting,” Samuel said. Miguel has not been identified by the news outlet.

Samuel told ABC the cops showed up after more shooting and went to a classroom and “they got him.”

