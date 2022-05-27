Uvalde, surrounding communities host brisket BBQ fundraiser for victims of Robb Elementary shooting

UVALDE, Texas – A group in Uvalde and several others in surrounding South Texas cities are stepping up in many ways to help those in need. They are hosting a Robb Elementary BBQ fundraiser on Friday.

The group arrived to their location off Highway 90 on Thursday evening with BBQ pits and smokers, to cook more than 180 briskets through the night.

The fundraiser was initially organized by Cheryl White and Tegatha Hughes but grew to at least ten cities that will host their own event with all proceeds being combined to help families affected by the Uvalde school shooting.

KSAT12's RJ Marquez reports live on GMSA@9 about a brisket fundraiser for the victims of the Uvalde school shooting.

Organizers are looking to raise $30,000 for the families, but say no donation is needed if people want to stop by and speak with and comfort one another.

White said the Uvalde group will host a raffle and online auction in the next few days, raffling items that have been donated to help raise money for the victims in Uvalde.

Uvalde BBQ