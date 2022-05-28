Northside ISD bus drivers honor victims of Uvalde elementary school shooting

Faculty at Northside ISD are showing their support for Uvalde following the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. On Saturday morning at the Paul Taylor Field House, NISD bus drivers used their buses to form a heart, while hundreds of people there spelled out, "Uvalde."

The shooting happened Tuesday after an 18-year-old gunman went inside and opened fire, killing 19 children and two schoolteachers.

On Saturday morning at the Paul Taylor Field House in San Antonio, NISD bus drivers formed a heart outside with their school buses, while many others gathered in a formation to spell out, “Uvalde.”

NISD bus drivers gathered this morning to show support for @Uvalde_CISD pic.twitter.com/EACvNLL4S3 — Northside ISD (@NISD) May 28, 2022

One bus driver who was at the memorial said a tragedy like this hit close to home.

“School is supposed to be the safest place for our children to go. For something like this to happen inside of a school, for you as a parent thinking you’re leaving your kid in the safest place possible, is horrific,” said bus driver Leroy Montalvo.

All of the people who participated in the memorial are bus drivers, bus assistants and their families.

