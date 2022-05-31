New DoSeum exhibit explores changing planet, helps push for a sustainable future

‘Earth Matters: Rethink the future’ will be on display from May 28 to Sept. 5

SAN ANTONIO – A new exhibit at the DoSeum is helping explore how we can innovate solutions for a more sustainable future.

The exhibition is called “Earth Matters: Rethink the future” and it dives deep into the science behind biodiversity, climate, and carbon emissions.

Guests can put their head in a cloud or power a neighborhood with the pedal of a bike. There are five different zones visitors can explore.

“All of them take this approach where inter-activity allows you to be really curiosity driven, inquiry driven, and learn about our changing planet and learn about how you can do small impacts and have a really big impact in the world,” Meredith Doby, vice president of exhibits at the DoSeum said.

The exhibit is part of the “Summer of Sustainability” series.

The exhibit will be on display May 28 to Sept. 5.

