Southside ISD bans backpacks, purses for both graduation, remainder of school year

SAN ANTONIO – In the aftermath of the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, San Antonio-area school districts have discussed a myriad of ways to keep their students safe.

The Southside Independent School District recently announced that no purses or backpacks will be allowed on campus for the remainder of the school year.

The district said backpacks and purses will also not be allowed inside the Alamodome on Thursday, June 2 for the 2022 graduation ceremony. Only items passing the Alamodome’s clear bag policy will be admitted.

The decision was announced Tuesday and can be found on the district’s website.

Only students at Menchaca Early Childhood Center may continue to use backpacks.

