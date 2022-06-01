United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County investing in math education

A new program aims at improving math performance for children of color.

The new initiative is called Multiply Success and will help different organizations across San Antonio support children in our community.

“Math proficiency is linked to higher rates of high school graduation, college matriculation, you can even look down later down in life you can see the wealth income gap being closed for communities of color, higher rates of voting patterns,” Jose Lora, Successful Students Impact Manager with United Way of San Antonio said.

United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County have teamed up for this new initiative.

Multiply Success will distribute a total of $635,000 to different organizations across the city that will create programs.

One of the organizations getting funding is Family Services Association of San Antonio.

“We will be purchasing different curriculum and materials,” Fabiola Avila, director of social and community engagement for Family Services Associations of San Antonio said.

Fabiola said they will work with different school campuses and will train parents to be tutors in math.

United Way reports there was a 30% drop in math STAAR test scores city-wide since 2019 for black and latino students. One of the reasons for this program.

Here is a list of partners for Multiply Success: