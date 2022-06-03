Major accident on I-35 North in Schertz is blocking all lanes, police say

SCHERTZ, Texas – A major accident in Schertz is blocking all lanes of I-35 North.
Schertz Police Department said the accident occurred on I-35 N near FM 1103.
Commuters are asked to find an alternate route and watch for approaching emergency crews.
More updates will be posted as they become available.
