Major accident on I-35 North in Schertz is blocking all lanes, police say

Commuters are asked to find an alternate route to avoid the area

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Transguide camera shows traffic backed up along I-35 N due to major accident at FM 1103. (Texas Department of Transportation)

SCHERTZ, Texas – A major accident in Schertz is blocking all lanes of I-35 North.

Schertz Police Department said the accident occurred on I-35 N near FM 1103.

Commuters are asked to find an alternate route and watch for approaching emergency crews.

More updates will be posted as they become available.

