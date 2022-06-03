Major accident on I-35 North in Schertz is blocking all lanes, police say

Transguide camera shows traffic backed up along I-35 N due to major accident at FM 1103.

SCHERTZ, Texas – A major accident in Schertz is blocking all lanes of I-35 North.

Schertz Police Department said the accident occurred on I-35 N near FM 1103.

Commuters are asked to find an alternate route and watch for approaching emergency crews.

More updates will be posted as they become available.

WATCH LIVE: Transguide Traffic Cameras