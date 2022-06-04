86º

SAPD searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen on Northwest Side

Ruby Norberta Torres was last seen in the 3100 block of East Cheryl Drive

Emily Schmalstieg

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Ruby Norberta Torres was last seen in the 3100 block of East Cheryl Drive (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl with a medical condition who was last seen on the city’s Northwest Side.

Ruby Norberta Torres was last seen in the 3100 block of East Cheryl Drive early Saturday, police said.

She has a diagnosed medical condition and has a scar on her right inside calf area. Police said she has wavy ear top-length hair and was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt and plaid shorts.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.

