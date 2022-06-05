79º

One elementary student from Uvalde school shooting will be laid to rest Sunday

The funeral for 10-year-old Alithia Ramirez is Sunday, June 5

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

10-year-old Alithia Ramirez, a victim of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (KSAT)

UVALDE, Texas – For the sixth day in a row, a funeral service will be held for a victim of the Uvalde elementary school massacre.

Funeral services for 10-year-old Alithia Ramirez will take place at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Uvalde. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Alithia was a smart, talented, reliable, extremely loving girl who dreamed of one day attending art school in Paris, according to her obituary.

She had a brother and a sister and always wanted to take care of everyone, her obituary states.

Alithia also loved to play soccer.

