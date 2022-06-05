One elementary student from Uvalde school shooting will be laid to rest Sunday

UVALDE, Texas – For the sixth day in a row, a funeral service will be held for a victim of the Uvalde elementary school massacre.
Funeral services for 10-year-old Alithia Ramirez will take place at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Uvalde. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Alithia was a smart, talented, reliable, extremely loving girl who dreamed of one day attending art school in Paris, according to her obituary.
She had a brother and a sister and always wanted to take care of everyone, her obituary states.
Alithia also loved to play soccer.
