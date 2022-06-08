Bystanders help driver, passenger out of vehicle after rollover crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say some Good Samaritans helped a driver and a passenger out of a vehicle following a crash early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 12:50 a.m. near I-35 southbound and North New Braunfels Avenue.

According to police, a driver of a vehicle lost control and rolled over while racing another car and some bystanders that happened to be at a nearby bar ran out to help. That’s when, police say, the bystanders were able to pull both the driver and passenger out of the vehicle.

Police said both individuals were taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, where they are listed in stable condition.

SAPD said the driver claimed someone was trying to race them causing them to crash, but officers say they believe both vehicles were actively racing.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.