Funeral for 10-year-old victim of Robb elementary shooting will take place Wednesday

Annabell Rodriguez will be laid to rest June 8 in Uvalde

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

UVALDE, Texas – A funeral for 10-year-old Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, one of the victims of the Uvalde elementary school massacre, will be held on Wednesday.

Annabell’s funeral service will take place at noon at Rushing Estes Knowles Mortuary. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Her obituary says Annabell loved the color blue, especially on butterflies.

She also enjoyed watching TikTok videos and spending time with her sister Annastasha and twin sister Angeli.

