AG Merrick Garland, Justice Department announce team to conduct review of Uvalde mass shooting

Students flee and authorities help others evacuate after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022.

WASHINGTON – Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced a nine member team that will conduct a critical incident review of the mass shooting in Uvalde.

Exactly two weeks ago, 19 students and two teachers were killed when an 18-year-old entered Robb Elementary and then opened fire. Since that time, both law enforcement and Texas officials have struggled to give accurate details.

Garland said the critical incident review will be led by the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services and include an examination of the police policies, training and communication, along with the deployment of officers and tactics. It will also examine who was in command and the potential for active-shooter incidents.

Garland spoke on Wednesday from the Justice Department building in Washington.

“Nothing can undo the pain that has been inflicted on the loved ones of the victims, the survivors and the entire community of Uvalde,” Garland said in a statement. “But the Justice Department can and will use its expertise and independence to assess what happened and to provide guidance moving forward.”

