Man hospitalized after being struck in hit-and-run crash, police say

Incident occurred around 11 p.m. in 5200 block of UTSA Boulevard

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Police Department patrol car. (ksat)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. in the 5200 block of UTSA Boulevard, not far from Interstate 10 and Vance Jackson Road on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, the man was simply walking on the sidewalk when the vehicle for an unknown reason jumped the curb and struck the man. The man was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene. If found, they could be charged with failure to stop and render aid, police said.

