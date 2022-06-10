Beat the heat: Resources for staying safe, cool in San Antonio

With a scorching weekend of triple-digit temperatures ahead, the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District has issued an extreme heat warning.

San Antonio – With a scorching weekend of triple-digit temperatures ahead, the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District has issued an extreme heat warning. KSAT 12 has put together a quick cheat sheet of what you may need.

SAFETY TIPS

The name of the game is staying cool. Here are some basics.

Stay hydrated . George Perez, an operational manager for SA Metro Health’s Public Health Emergency Preparedness Division, recommends drinking a gallon of water a day.

Limit outdoor activity , especially in the hottest parts of the day.

Enjoy the AC. If you don’t have air conditioning at home, a trip to one of the cooling centers below, or even a box store is worth the trip.

POOLS

The city has opened up only about half of its 23 outdoor pools as of Jun. 10. You can find its online schedule HERE.

Weekends (Sat & Sun: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

Cassiano - 1440 S Zarzamora St

Concepcion - 600 E Theo Ave

Dellview - 507 Basswood Dr

Fairchild - 1214 E Crockett St

Heritage - 1423 S Ellison Dr

Kingsborough - 350 Felps Blvd

Lady Bird Johnson - 10700 Nacogdoches Rd

Southside Lions - 3100 Hiawatha St

Springtime - 6571 Springtime Dr

Westwood - 7627 Military Dr W

Weekdays (Starting Monday, June 13)

Concepcion - Wed-Fri: 1p-7p - 600 E. Theo Ave

Elmendorf - Mon-Fri: 1p-7p - 3700 W Commerce St

Heritage - Mon-Wed: 1p-7p - 1423 S Ellison Dr

Lady Bird Johnson - Wed-Fri: 1p-7p - 10700 Nacogdoches Rd

Southside Lions - Mon-Wed: 1p-7p - 3100 Hiawatha St

Ward - Mon-Fri: 1p-7p - 435 E Sunshine

SPLASH PADS

We’ve found 12 free splash pads in San Antonio and the surrounding areas you can check out:

COOLING CENTERS

SAN ANTONIO has numerous cooling centers, between libraries and city offices, that have various operating hours. You can view a map of them HERE.

Ad

BEXAR COUNTY cooling centers will be accessible through Tuesday, Jun. 14 between 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.. Bottled water will be available, and emergency personnel will be onsite.

ESD 2 – 2096 Talley Road, San Antonio, TX

ESD 3 – 23103 Bulverde Road, San Antonio, TX

ESD 5 – 7120 East Sixth Street, Somerset, TX

ESD 8 – 20825 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX

ESD 10 – 9100 South Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX

ESD 12 – 14229 FM 1346, Saint Hedwig, TX

Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office – 9810 Southton Road, San Antonio, TX

HEAT-RELATED ILLNESS

Too much time in the sun and heat can cause a variety of issues from sunburn to heat stroke. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advice for recognizing and treating some of the commons conditions can be found below: