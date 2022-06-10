Beat the heat: Resources for staying safe, cool in San Antonio

San Antonio – With a scorching weekend of triple-digit temperatures ahead, the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District has issued an extreme heat warning. KSAT 12 has put together a quick cheat sheet of what you may need.
SAFETY TIPS
The name of the game is staying cool. Here are some basics.
- Stay hydrated. George Perez, an operational manager for SA Metro Health’s Public Health Emergency Preparedness Division, recommends drinking a gallon of water a day.
- Limit outdoor activity, especially in the hottest parts of the day.
- Enjoy the AC. If you don’t have air conditioning at home, a trip to one of the cooling centers below, or even a box store is worth the trip.
POOLS
The city has opened up only about half of its 23 outdoor pools as of Jun. 10. You can find its online schedule HERE.
Weekends (Sat & Sun: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.)
- Cassiano - 1440 S Zarzamora St
- Concepcion - 600 E Theo Ave
- Dellview - 507 Basswood Dr
- Fairchild - 1214 E Crockett St
- Heritage - 1423 S Ellison Dr
- Kingsborough - 350 Felps Blvd
- Lady Bird Johnson - 10700 Nacogdoches Rd
- Southside Lions - 3100 Hiawatha St
- Springtime - 6571 Springtime Dr
- Westwood - 7627 Military Dr W
Weekdays (Starting Monday, June 13)
- Concepcion - Wed-Fri: 1p-7p - 600 E. Theo Ave
- Elmendorf - Mon-Fri: 1p-7p - 3700 W Commerce St
- Heritage - Mon-Wed: 1p-7p - 1423 S Ellison Dr
- Lady Bird Johnson - Wed-Fri: 1p-7p - 10700 Nacogdoches Rd
- Southside Lions - Mon-Wed: 1p-7p - 3100 Hiawatha St
- Ward - Mon-Fri: 1p-7p - 435 E Sunshine
SPLASH PADS
We’ve found 12 free splash pads in San Antonio and the surrounding areas you can check out:
- Benavides Park - Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1500 Saltillo Street in San Antonio.
- Bulverde Community Park - Open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 29815 Bulverde Lane in Bulverde.
- Elmendorf Lake Park - Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 3700 W. Commerce Street in San Antonio.
- Emmitt Park - Open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. except on Wednesdays and Sundays when it closes at 5 p.m. The park is located at 2477 N Loop 1604 E in San Antonio.
- Escondido Creek Parkway - Open daily from dawn to dusk at 208 N. Sunset Strip in Kenedy.
- Fischer Park - Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1935 Hilltop Summit Road in New Braunfels.
- Hemisfair Park - Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 600 Hemisfair Plaza Way in San Antonio.
- Lincoln Park - Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 2915 E. Commerce Street in San Antonio.
- Northview - Open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 100 Randolph Plaza in Universal City.
- Park West - Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 205 N River Street in Seguin.
- The Pearl - Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Historic Pearl located on Pearl Parkway in San Antonio.
- Pearsall Park - Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 5102 Old Pearsall Road in San Antonio.
COOLING CENTERS
SAN ANTONIO has numerous cooling centers, between libraries and city offices, that have various operating hours. You can view a map of them HERE.
BEXAR COUNTY cooling centers will be accessible through Tuesday, Jun. 14 between 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.. Bottled water will be available, and emergency personnel will be onsite.
- ESD 2 – 2096 Talley Road, San Antonio, TX
- ESD 3 – 23103 Bulverde Road, San Antonio, TX
- ESD 5 – 7120 East Sixth Street, Somerset, TX
- ESD 8 – 20825 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX
- ESD 10 – 9100 South Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX
- ESD 12 – 14229 FM 1346, Saint Hedwig, TX
- Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office – 9810 Southton Road, San Antonio, TX
HEAT-RELATED ILLNESS
Too much time in the sun and heat can cause a variety of issues from sunburn to heat stroke. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advice for recognizing and treating some of the commons conditions can be found below: