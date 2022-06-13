Funeral for 10-year-old victim of Robb elementary shooting will take place Monday

A funeral for 10-year-old Tess Mata, one of the victims of the Uvalde elementary school massacre, will be held on Monday.

The funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Her obituary says Tess loved softball and soccer. She is survived by her parents and sister.

Tess’ mom said her daughter had the biggest smile ever and she wants her to be remembered: “for the awesome little girl that she was.”

According to the Washington Post, she had been saving up in hopes of taking a family vacation to Disney World.

She was also a Houston Astros fan.

