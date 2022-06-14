Driver killed after being ejected from vehicle in SE Side crash, police say

A man in his 30s is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a pole on the city’s Southeast overnight, San Antonio police said.

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a pole on the city’s Southeast overnight, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before midnight near South Presa and Natchez Trail, not far from Loop 410 and Southton Road.

According to police, the man was traveling at a high-rate of speed southbound on South Presa when he hit the center median and lost control of the vehicle.

Police said the car wrapped around a telephone pole and the driver was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. The name of the man killed has not been released, pending notification to next of kin.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.