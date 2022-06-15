89º

LIVE

Local News

Joe Jonas promotes ‘Don’t Mess with Texas’ campaign

Joe Jonas in partnership with TxDOT is newest spokesperson for anti-littering campaign.

Emily Schmalstieg

Tags: Joe Jonas, Don't Mess With Texas, Jonas Brothers
Joe Jonas is new spokesperson for "Don't Mess With Texas" campaign (Don't mess with Texas/ Texas Department of Transportation)

TEXAS – Well-known performer Joe Jonas is the newest celebrity partner with “Don’t Mess with Texas.”

“Don’t Mess with Texas” has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The goal of the campaign is to keep litter off Texas Roadways.

The campaign centered around Joe Jonas begins in June and will have the famous Jonas Brothers member on TV and radio stations across the state, said TxDOT.

The program aims to appeal to Texans of all age groups in hopes of eliminating litter on roadways.

TxDot has been using the help of celebrity faces in their “Don’t mess with Texas” campaigns since 2020 to better appeal to audiences, according to TxDOT.

Stars like Willie Nelson, George Strait, and Matthew McConaughey have been a part of the campaign since its start, and now Joe Jonas is taking the lead.

While Jonas isn’t a native Texan, his brother, Nick was born her and Joe lived in the Dallas area for much of his childhood. The brothers returned and purchased a house together in Westlake in 2008. They sold that house several years later.

Read also:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Schmalstieg is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email