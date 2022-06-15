Joe Jonas promotes ‘Don’t Mess with Texas’ campaign

Joe Jonas is new spokesperson for "Don't Mess With Texas" campaign

TEXAS – Well-known performer Joe Jonas is the newest celebrity partner with “Don’t Mess with Texas.”

“Don’t Mess with Texas” has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The goal of the campaign is to keep litter off Texas Roadways.

The campaign centered around Joe Jonas begins in June and will have the famous Jonas Brothers member on TV and radio stations across the state, said TxDOT.

The program aims to appeal to Texans of all age groups in hopes of eliminating litter on roadways.

TxDot has been using the help of celebrity faces in their “Don’t mess with Texas” campaigns since 2020 to better appeal to audiences, according to TxDOT.

Stars like Willie Nelson, George Strait, and Matthew McConaughey have been a part of the campaign since its start, and now Joe Jonas is taking the lead.

While Jonas isn’t a native Texan, his brother, Nick was born her and Joe lived in the Dallas area for much of his childhood. The brothers returned and purchased a house together in Westlake in 2008. They sold that house several years later.

Ad

Read also: