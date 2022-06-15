Office at apartment complex damaged by late-night fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a apartment complex late Tuesday night.

The fire was called in around 11:30 p.m. at the Parc 410 Apartment Homes in the 5800 block of NW Loop 410 on the city’s Northwest Side.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames in a building that contained a fitness center, a laundry room and some office space. The managed to get a quick knock down of the fire.

The fire started in the office space, but the cause is not currently known. A fire investigation team is trying to figure out why the fire happened.

Fire officials said no one was inside the building at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all answered the call.

Damage to the building is estimated around $20,000, firefighters said.