Pride flags vandalized at San Antonio college campus in midst of Pride month

Several emblems of Pride vandalized on the campus of St. Philip's College right in the midst of Pride Month.

SAN ANTONIO – Cut to pieces and left behind as evidence of hate, St. Phillips students and staff on Wednesday found a Pride flag ripped to shreds and rainbow-lettered diversity signs cut in half.

Adrian Jackson, director of marketing and strategic communications at St. Phillips College, said they aren’t sure if the incident happened late Tuesday or early Wednesday. But they do believe the vandalism was an act of hate directed specifically at the LGBTQ+ community.

Juneteenth signs that were erected in the same area of the Pride flags were left alone.

A new Pride flag and signs have been replaced, but vandalism damages totaled near $600.

“I’m shocked that somebody would feel so much rage that they slipped over into vandalism. We live and breathe diversity. We try and make this a safe place for all our students and all our employees,” Jackson said.

Jackson’s anger and frustrations are also being felt by students, who said they didn’t think this type of hate would happen on their campus.

“It’s really messed up because people want to celebrate their month” said Shyanne Hinojosa, a student.

“Everyone should be free everyone has a right to be who they are” said Arlet Landero, also a student.

Alamo Colleges District police said they are investigating and reviewing camera footage in the area, but currently do not have a suspect description.

As for students we spoke to on campus, they have a message for the vandals.

“Personally, I would say they’re dumb” said Alisa Ware, a student.

“People doing this shows hate. They see what we do for everybody, you know, they shouldn’t even walk on this campus” said Mikaela Talamantes, a student.

Robert Salcido, executive director for Pride Center San Antonio, said the incident wasn’t a shock to him.

“Its not surprising, but its still disheartening to know that it’s happening here in our community. In my opinion, they should raise another flag. We can’t be silenced or put in fear,” he said.

