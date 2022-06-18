SAPD: Motorcyclist towing improvised trailer hit by car on SW Side

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was hospitalized after he was hit by a car while towing an improvised trailer late Friday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Palo Alto Road, not far from Somerset Road on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to police, a man in his 60s was riding on his motorcycle southbound on Palo Alto Road and was towing an improvised trailer when he was hit by a Honda Civic.

Police said the driver the Civic was unable to see the man until it was too late, and struck him. The motorcycle had no rear light and the man was wearing dark clothing, SAPD said.

The driver of the Civic stopped to render aid and was found not to be intoxicated.

The motorcyclist was taken by EMS to an area hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to recover.

No charges are likely to be filed, police said.