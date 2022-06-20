‘Remembering Fallen Fathers’ family event at SeaWorld San Antonio helps military families heal

Some families this Father’s Day are celebrating the memory and legacy left behind of their fathers, including families of service members.

Tuesday’s Children is an organization that helps Gold Star families have a good time while also honoring their loved ones. That was the goal of Sunday’s “Remembering Fallen Fathers’ Family Day at SeaWorld San Antonio” event.

Marisol Deck lost her husband Christopher in July of last year from a heart attack. He was an Air Force master sergeant that Deck wished more people could have met.

“He was just amazing. Father, husband, mentor, friend. He touched so many people’s lives. He was amazing at his job,” Deck said.

Deck and her two kids recently moved to San Antonio and though the transition has been hard, she said they’re taking time out on Father’s Day to celebrate him.

“We’re not alone, that there are people that understand and that are willing to help us through our grieving process,” Deck said.

Like Deck, many other service member families participated in the event, which is designed to connect families who are going through similar pain.

“They were so excited because they know. They knew automatically, oh, there’s going to be other Gold Star families. So there’s going to be other people that that get us that are things that they see, that they understand what we’re going through,” Deck said.

Christian Alvarez lost his father long before he could remember, so being around other Gold Star families helps him understand the sacrifice his father made.

“It’s sad, but at least they have something to distract them so they won’t be sad on Father’s Day,” Alvarez said.

Deck said her family is still healing and is grateful to be surrounded by a community.

“Just sharing our stories and remembering our loved ones, it’s just very important for us,” Deck said.

You can learn more about Tuesday’s Children here.