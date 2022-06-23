Bicyclist hospitalized after being struck in hit-and-run crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after midnight in the 300 block of Susanwood Drive, not far from East Houston Street and South W.W. White Road on the city’s East Side.

According to police, the woman in her 40s was simply riding her bicycle when, for an unknown reason she was struck by a vehicle. The woman was taken by EMS to Mission Trails Hospital, where she is expected to recover.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stopped briefly, but then fled the scene. If found, they could be charged with failure to stop and render aid, police said.

A description of the vehicle was not given.