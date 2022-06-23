78º

LIVE

Local News

Bicyclist hospitalized after being struck in hit-and-run crash, police say

Incident occurred just after midnight in 300 block of Susanwood Drive

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: traffic, crime, sapd, san antonio, east side
Susanwood hit and run image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after midnight in the 300 block of Susanwood Drive, not far from East Houston Street and South W.W. White Road on the city’s East Side.

According to police, the woman in her 40s was simply riding her bicycle when, for an unknown reason she was struck by a vehicle. The woman was taken by EMS to Mission Trails Hospital, where she is expected to recover.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stopped briefly, but then fled the scene. If found, they could be charged with failure to stop and render aid, police said.

A description of the vehicle was not given.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email