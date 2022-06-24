SAPD: Woman hospitalized after head-on vehicle crash on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to an area hospital following a head-on vehicle crash on the city’s Northwest Side late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. in the 5200 block of De Zavala Road, not far from Vance Jackson Road and Interstate 10.

According to police, a woman in her 30s was driving a black sedan and was struck head-on by a white Dodge Charger while in a turning lane.

The driver of the Charger, an 18-year-old, got out of the vehicle and ran off, ditching a weapon and cash before walking back to the scene, police said. A passenger in the Charger was not hurt.

Police said the woman in the black sedan was taken to an area hospital, where she is expected to recover.

The driver of the Charger will now be assessed for the possibility of a DWI, SAPD said. The driver’s name was not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, police said.