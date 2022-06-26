Plane crash ignites fire near Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, police say

KERRVILLE, Texas – Firefighters are working to put out a fire caused by a plane crash near the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, according to the Kerrville Police Department.

The fire and plane crash happened Saturday evening near Our Lady of the Hills College Prep, off of SH 27.

It’s unknown what caused the crash and if there are any injuries.

Police said the Texas Department of Public Safety is leading the crash investigation with federal authorities.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

