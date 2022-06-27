Driver hospitalized with burns following vehicle crash and fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is in the hospital following a vehicle crash and fire on the city’s West Side late Sunday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. in the 630 block of Bandera Road, not far from North General McMullen Avenue and Cincinnati Avenue.

The SAFD said after a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bandera Road and St. Cloud, the red vehicle drove through a utility pole and then caught fire.

The SAFD said the driver was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, where they will be treated for burns.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The driver and passenger in the other car was not hurt.