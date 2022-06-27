Some Madison High School students are raising animals during summer break

A group of Madison High School students are spending this summer raising livestock animals for the next school year.

The students are part of the Agriscience Magnet Program that teaches them discipline, responsibility and animal care.

“We will go over daily care, feeding, checking water, the maintenance of their pens and why that’s so important for health,” said April Molitor, the agriscience teacher.

Molitor said students also learn about the different career paths they can take.

“I want to help educate students on what those opportunities look like and find those kids that are passionate about the pork industry and really get them plugged them to routes that could take them to big places,” Molitor said.

The students will also have the opportunity to compete in big shows like the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

This summer, Gracie Kerns will be learning about pigs.

She will be coming to the schools barn to feed, wash and walk her pig. She will also be looking for signs of any health issues.

“It makes me feel like I have more of a purpose this summer instead of like, laying around, lounging. It’s just really fun,” Kerns said.