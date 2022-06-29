Off-duty Poteet police officer killed by suspected drunk driver in Austin

On June 29, 2022, at approximately 2:12 a.m., Austin Police Department (APD) officers responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 11700 block of N Mopac Expressway SVRD NB.

AUSTIN, Texas – An off-duty Poteet police officer was killed Wednesday morning after he was hit by an alleged drunk driver in Austin, according to Austin PD.

Police responded to a call just after 2 a.m. in the 11700 block of N Mopac Expressway after someone reported that a vehicle struck a pedestrian. The area is currently a construction zone and the accident occurred on the service road.

Jeffrey Richardson, 35, was working a contract job directing traffic when he was hit. He was taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center where he later died, according to information from the Austin Police Department.

Investigators identified the driver as Lindsay Smith, 26. Police say she stayed at the scene after the accident.

According to APD officials, Smith was given a sobriety test at the scene and a warrant was issued for a blood draw. The results of that blood draw weren’t provided by police but APD officials said she was booked into Travis County Jail on intoxication assault charges. Her bond has been set at $250,000.

