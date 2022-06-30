Reward offered for information about shooting outside Northeast Side bar

Unknown male suspect then left the location with an unknown female companion in a red sedan on May 14.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help to identify a suspect who wounded two men in a shooting outside a Northeast Side bar on May 14.

Police said a man and woman got into an argument with a group of bikers around 1:30 a.m. that morning at Sir Winston’s Pub in the 2500 block of Nacogdoches Road, just north of Loop 410.

A fight ensued, which led the man to go retrieve a firearm from his vehicle and shoot at the group of bikers.

Police said more than 50 gunshots rang out during the altercation.

A 63-year-old and 42-year-old were wounded in the shooting. One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition at the time of the incident. His condition is currently not known. The other victim was in stable condition at the time of the shooting.

The man and woman fled after the shooting in a red sedan. Crime Stoppers has released images of the man and woman considered suspects in this case.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that identifies the suspects and leads to an arrest. To submit a tip, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP(7867). Or text a tip by texting “Tip 127″ plus your tip information to CRIMES (274637).