2 Northwest Side homes damaged by 2-alarm fire

SAN ANTONIO – Two homes on the city’s Northwest Side were damaged by a 2-alarm fire late Monday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 11:30 p.m. at two homes in the 9300 block of Wildstone Place, not far from Loop 1604 and Bandera Road.

According to San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood, firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the two houses. The firefighters had difficulty battling the flames due to the narrow streets and the amount of cars parked in the area, Hood said.

Hood said everyone did manage to get out of the houses safely, and that no one was hurt.

The houses, however, are now uninhabitable because of the fireworks going off in the neighborhood, Hood said.

There were no injuries to firefighters.