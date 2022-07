SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was killed by fireworks Monday night.

It happened in the 800 block of Harriman Place on the city’s Southwest Side.

An SAPD source said the man was mortally injured after lighting a firework off his head.

The medical examiner’s office identified him as Pablo Ruiz, 43. His cause of death was determined to be a head injury due to a fireworks mishap/incident.

