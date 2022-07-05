Skeletal remains found in Bandera believed to be missing Lakehills woman, Bandera Sheriff’s Office tells newspaper

BANDERA, Texas – Skeletal remains found in Bandera are believed to be of a 33-year-old Lakehills woman who disappeared last month, the sheriff’s deputy told a local newspaper.

According to the Bandera Bulletin, a resident of the Bandera Pass subdivision discovered the remains Sunday night and called the police.

Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King told the Bandera Bulletin that an autopsy has been ordered to determine if the remains are that of missing Brittany McMahon, who was last seen off Old Loop 173 near where the subdivision is located.

McMahon and 25-year-old Jordan Tompkins, also from Lakehills, both disappeared in that area in recent months.

The Bandera Bulletin reported that Tompkins was last seen walking alone on PR 37 on April 22.

Ad

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bandera County Sheriff’s Department at 830-796-4323.