San Antonio man drowns in Lake Travis, family says

SAN ANTONIO – Update July 6, 11:30 a.m. — Family and friends on social media have confirmed that the Travis County dive team has recovered the body.

A San Antonio business owner and dance instructor drowned in Lake Travis Monday during a deadly weekend in Texas waters.

Texas Game Wardens said there were at least 10 reports of drownings over the Fourth of July weekend, including 33-year-old Roger Mendoza.

“He and some friends went to Lake Travis,” Mendoza’s cousin Samantha DeLeon told KSAT via email. “Unfortunately, my cousin went for a swim and never made it back up, he is still currently missing.”

Austin Travis County EMS responded to a reported missing swimmer around 6 p.m. on Monday in the 6300 block of Bob Wentz Park Road.

Emergency responders, a Star Flight EMS helicopter and rescue swimmers were not able to locate Mendoza’s body and the search was transitioned into a recovery effort around 6:50 p.m.

Mendoza was the founder of Project AVI, an inclusive dance studio in San Antonio.

A near-drowning was reported near the Lake Travis Mansfield Dam roughly two hours after Mendoza disappeared. Austin Travis County EMS listed that person in critical, life-threatening condition on Monday.

