UTSA distributes $6.6 million to students for summer semester, applications for emergency financial aid still open

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio has distributed $6.6 million through emergency financial aid grants to help students for the summer semester.

Funding for the grants comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), which has disbursed over $89 million in grants since its induction in 2020.

Nearly 36,000 students have received grant money from HEERF, including 8,800 UTSA students enrolled for the summer semester.

This latest round of funding is part of the university’s ongoing support of students and the South Texas region in response to the lasting effects of COVID-19, according to a press release.

Students who receive HEERF funds are able to cover education-related expenses such as tuition, books, food, housing, technology, health care and child care.

“We recognize that UTSA’s role as an urban Hispanic Serving Institution magnifies our potential impact on students and our community,” said Kimberly Andrews Espy, UTSA provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “As we manage the lingering effects of the pandemic, we’re committed to finding ways to support our students and community.”

According to UTSA officials, roughly 20,000 students identify as Hispanic or Latino. That’s 57% of the total student population at the university.

Students currently enrolled for the summer semester who have not previously received HEERF assistance can seek emergency financial aid grants by completing a HEERF aid application form. Applications are currently being reviewed for the summer 2022 semester.

According to the UTSA financial aid office, in order to request HEERF funds, a student must be enrolled in UTSA for the semester they are seeking funds and describe an exceptional need for funds.

Each application is typically reviewed within 7-10 business days.

