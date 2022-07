SAN ANTONIO – A man suffered cuts and facial fractures after being beaten with a pistol Friday night.

San Antonio police said the victim was beaten by four unknown men outside a convenience store around 10:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of E Houston Street.

The victim told police he walked to the convenience store and that the men who beat him fled south from the store on foot.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.