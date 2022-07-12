105º

LIVE

Local News

Officials react on Twitter to leaked Uvalde school shooting video

Lawmakers, authorities respond to video showing massacre at Robb Elementary School

Rasika Gasti, KSAT 12 News Intern

Tags: Uvalde, Robb Elementary School, Uvalde School Shooting
Twitter users react to release of video showing Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE, Texas – Politicians and officials took to Twitter on Tuesday to react to the new surveillance video of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School obtained by the Austin American-Statesman.

State Rep. Dustin Burrows, the chair of the investigating committee, tweeted that the committee will meet in Uvalde on Sunday to let the members of the community watch the hallway video and discuss their preliminary video.

Following are reactions from various state officials:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rasika Gasti is a news intern at KSAT 12. She is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in electronic media and mass communication at Texas State University. She aspires to become a TV news reporter after graduating in Spring 2023.

email