Officials react on Twitter to leaked Uvalde school shooting video

UVALDE, Texas – Politicians and officials took to Twitter on Tuesday to react to the new surveillance video of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School obtained by the Austin American-Statesman.

State Rep. Dustin Burrows, the chair of the investigating committee, tweeted that the committee will meet in Uvalde on Sunday to let the members of the community watch the hallway video and discuss their preliminary video.

Following are reactions from various state officials:

Officials told families to prepare themselves to view this horrific footage on Sunday. Now, somebody leaked it. This is appalling. @GovAbbott and @TxDPS keep letting #Uvalde families down. #txlege 1/2 https://t.co/t4Jva6UUjf — Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) July 12, 2022

The Committee will convene at 2 PM on Sunday in Uvalde. We will meet with members of the community first, and provide them an opportunity to see the hallway video and discuss our preliminary report. Very soon thereafter, we will release both to the public. — Dustin Burrows (@Burrows4TX) July 12, 2022

This was difficult, heartbreaking work. I know there’s been frustration at the wait, but our priority has been an independent, nonpartisan investigation TX can finally rely on. Chair @Burrows4TX leadership has been steady & I look forward to delivering answers with him. #txlege https://t.co/VPv85i13mb — Joe Moody (@moodyforelpaso) July 12, 2022

I agree w/@Burrows4TX.



I’d also add that the report we’re working on provides context. A piecemeal release of information continues to tell part of a story that people deserve the complete truth about. #txlege #Uvalde https://t.co/hSmySUVVq8 — Joe Moody (@moodyforelpaso) July 12, 2022