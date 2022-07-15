Boy who fell in drainage ditch on West Side rescued and alive, SAFD says

San Antonio emergency crews are trying to rescue a boy who got swept up in high waters in a drainage ditch on the city’s West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – 9:25 p.m. Update

The boy was located and is alive and safe, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

Details on his condition and his rescue are limited, but he is currently being treated by EMS at the scene. The SAFD Chief is expected to provide more details soon.

We'll add more updates as they become available.

Original:

San Antonio emergency crews are trying to rescue a boy who got swept up in high waters in a drainage ditch on the city’s West Side.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, north of Woodlawn Lake, after rain showers spread across the city.

First responders said the boy, who is 13 or 14-years-old, was walking with his family by the drainage ditch when he slipped into the water and got swept under by the current.

The boy hasn’t yet surfaced. According to San Antonio police, the drainage ditch comes to an end near Woodlawn Lake.

A water rescue team is currently at the lake, assisting in the search for the boy. Police have also searched his family’s home, in case he pulled himself out of the water and returned, but they were unsuccessful.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.