93º

LIVE

Local News

SAPD offering free ice cream at Brackenridge Park to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Monday

Stop by Brackenridge Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, July 18

Emily Schmalstieg

Tags: Ice Cream, SAPD, San Antonio
File image of ice cream (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – You can get some relief from the recent record heat with a refreshingly sweet treat.

In honor of National Ice Cream Day on Monday the San Antonio Police Department is offering free ice cream at Brackenridge Park.

People can swing by and cool off with an ice cream treat from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. near the train depot at N. St. Mary’s Street and Tuleta Drive.

Also on KSAT:

Meals on Wheels needs hundreds of volunteers to distribute cooling kits this weekend

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Schmalstieg is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email