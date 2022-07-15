SAPD offering free ice cream at Brackenridge Park to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Monday

SAN ANTONIO – You can get some relief from the recent record heat with a refreshingly sweet treat.

In honor of National Ice Cream Day on Monday the San Antonio Police Department is offering free ice cream at Brackenridge Park.

People can swing by and cool off with an ice cream treat from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. near the train depot at N. St. Mary’s Street and Tuleta Drive.

