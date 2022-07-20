Good Sam to host online school supply drive

SAN ANTONIO – You can help furnish students with all the necessary materials needed for school by donating to the Good Samaritan School Supply Drive.

Backpacks, composition notebooks and spiral notebooks are only a few of the many items they are in need of. You can view the entire registry by visiting their Amazon Wish List.

Good Samaritan Services supports more than 500 youth. The donations collected from July 25 through August 5 will help the children be prepared for a successful school year.

Donors can buy the items from the online registry or drop them off in person at the Good Samaritan Community Services location at 1600 Saltillo Street, by August 8th.

If you have questions or if you are looking for more information, contact Kimberly Pulido (210) 434-5531, ext. 2010.

Good Sam offers services for children and families including an early childhood services program, a youth and teen services program, and the only nationally accredited senior center in south Texas.

