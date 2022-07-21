UTSA football player earns national recognition as nominee for 2022 All-State AFCA Good Works Team

UTSA safety Rashad Wisdom (0) warms up during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Tech in Ruston, La., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio football team continues to earn national recognition as a senior safety has been named as part of a national “good works” team.

Rashad Wisdom of Converse was recently named a nominee of the 2022 All-State American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team, which is released each year.

Wisdom was selected as one of 114 student-athletes across the country due to his stellar community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field.

The UTSA football website says Wisdom has been heavily involved in giving back to the San Antonio-area community throughout his collegiate career, as the cyber-security major has volunteered with Rowdy Readers, Dr. Seuss Day for Youth Literacy, UTSA’s Diploma Dash, UTSA Student Government Field Day, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day March and as a speaker at local elementary schools.

Wisdom is also a two-time first-team All-Conference USA safety who led the Roadrunners in total tackles in each of the past two years, helping the team to a total of 19 wins, along with a conference championship and a pair of bowl games.

Last year, he tallied 88 tackles, four tackles for loss, six pass breakups and a forced fumble. A previous Jim Thorpe Award watch list member, he had at least 10 tackles three times, including a season-high 13 in the 52-46 road win over Western Kentucky.

The final 22-member team and honorary coach are selected by a voting panel of former All-State AFCA good works team members and journalists, and will be announced in September.

UTSA is set to open its 12th season of play and third under 2021 C-USA Coach of the Year Jeff Traylor on Sept. 3 against the Houston Cougars.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at the Alamodome and will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network. Tickets are on sale now.

