Small businesses in San Antonio impacted by COVID-19 can now apply for grants up to $35,000

SAN ANTONIO – Small business owners in San Antonio that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for a grant through the city.

The city on Monday announced that the new City of San Antonio COVID Impact Grants Program is open for applications. The application period ends at 5 p.m. on Aug. 22.

During this period, small business owners can apply for grants ranging from $15,000 to $35,000, and also for a construction impact supplement worth $10,000.

“These past two years have been a challenge for many of our small businesses, which have suffered revenue losses, supply shortages, rising costs and the loss of staff, making it difficult to keep up with monthly bills and expenses,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a news release. “Through ARPA funding, we will support San Antonio’s small businesses as they work to recover from the pandemic and also strengthen our small business community and economy as a whole.”

Ad

The release states that the $17 million program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and allocated by the City of San Antonio. LiftFund, a nonprofit small business lender, will administer the funds.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, LiftFund and the City of San Antonio have provided more than $42 million in grants to small businesses that qualify, the release adds.

“This grant program is a key component to helping businesses stay open, to stabilize and thrive. We are thrilled to be able to provide this support to small business owners and to work together with the City of San Antonio,” LiftFund Founder Janie Berrera said in the release.

Ad

Small business owners who want more information on the grant program can register for a virtual information session that takes place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Click here for more information on how to register for the session or apply for the grant.

To view previous information sessions, click here for English and here for Spanish.

Read also: