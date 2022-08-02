97º

‘He loved everybody’: Rojelio Torres, 10, remembered for being kind and loving video games

Rojelio’s life was cut short at Robb Elementary School on May 24

Stephania Jimenez, Anchor

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

Alicia Barrera, Multimedia Journalist

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Editor’s note: This article is part of a KSAT 12 special project Remembering the Victims of the Robb Elementary School.

From his love of people, hot Takis and Pokemon cards, those closest to Rojelio Torres, 10, said he was vibrant and always willing to help someone in need.

“He loved to help. He loved to help his teachers. He loved to help his aunt,” said his mother, EvaDulia Orta. “He loved everybody.”

Rogelio Torres was among the 19 Robb Elementary School students killed in a mass shooting in Uvalde. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Rojelio’s aunt, EouDulia Orta, agreed. She was like a second mother to him. She also said he was energetic and always staying busy.

“He liked playing video games. He liked playing Pokemon cards. He would go outside of my house and play in the jungle gym,” said EouDulia Orta.

