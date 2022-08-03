School resource officers to be placed at every Boerne ISD campus this fall

The Boerne Independent School District is working with surrounding law enforcement agencies to put a school resource officer, or SRO, on all 12 campuses.

Each SRO is a certified Texas Public Peace officer coming from Boerne city police, Fair Oaks police or the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, working full-time during school hours and after-school events.

Boerne ISD spokesperson Bryan Benway said the district and agencies split the costs for training and a base salary of $60,000 a year.

“They are very specialized, they are very skilled, and they are a part of the force and they’re a part of our family now as well,” Benway said.

The district pays 60% of their salary, while the agencies cover the remaining 40%.

Benway said the partnership began a couple of years ago in response to rapid growth in Kendall County, but now more parents are concerned about sending their children to school in the aftermath of the shooting at Robb Elementary.

Benway said similar-sized districts could replicate this model.

“I think a good template that we have put together, I think it could be replicated elsewhere if they, you know, work together with the different agencies that they have,” Benway said.

Larger school districts, like Northside ISD, have their own campus-wide police agencies. Benway said one advantage of the SRO model allows for streamlined communication should an issue arise.

“The school administration works with the SRO and with those who reported it to try and investigate the situation,” Benway said. “I think that is a really beneficial way of doing it, is the teamwork that it takes and just being aware of your surroundings.”