Big Bend National Park adds a new trail

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK – Visitors of Big Bend National Park now have a new three-mile loop trail to test their hiking skills on.

The new hiking venture wraps around the Lone Mountain Trail, offering a family-friendly loop just one mile north of park headquarters at Panther Junction.

The trail offers incredible views of the Chisos, Rosillos, Dead Horse Mountains and a wide array of plants and animals.

Big Bends' new trail. (Big Bend National Park)

The walkway was crafted by Big Bend’s crew, who ensured sustainability and protection of natural resources was at the forefront of their mission to provide visitors with the new addition.

“With over 200 miles of trails, Big Bend is a world-renowned hiking location,” said Big Bend National Park Superintendent Bob Krumenaker. “We’re proud to add this new hiking opportunity so close to Panther Junction, the first stop for so many park visitors.”

