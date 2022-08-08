US Army to conduct military training exercise in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Army will be conducting a military training exercise in certain parts of the downtown and the central area of San Antonio, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The training will take place from 7 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday. It will consist of air and ground mobility operations and close-quarter combat training in a realistic environment, SAPD said.

People may hear low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire and controlled explosions at night, officials said.

“The meetings and planning for this training event began months ago,” said SAPD Police Chief William McManus. “Being that San Antonio is known as Military City, USA, we have a long history and strong relationship with the U.S. military, and we’re honored to be able to provide support to the U.S. Army as they conduct this critical training in our city.”

SAPD said safety precautions are set up to protect those participating and residents, with plans to minimize impact to the community.