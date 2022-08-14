Houston Astros welcome citizens of Uvalde for ‘Uvalde Strong Day’

The Houston Astros welcomed citizens of Uvalde has part of a 'Uvalde Strong Day' on Sunday.

HOUSTON – Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros welcomed citizens of Uvalde on Sunday for “Uvalde Strong Day” as part of their game against the Oakland Athletics.

The event was held in support of the Texas town after 19 elementary students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

Today, we welcomed the community of Uvalde to MMP for Uvalde Strong Day.



We are committed to the continued healing of the Uvalde community through the game of baseball. During the game, fans can purchase Uvalde Strong t-shirts, with all proceeds going to Uvalde Strong efforts. pic.twitter.com/vyRVsy6sWF — Houston Astros (@astros) August 14, 2022

The team said in a press release they gave away thousands of tickets prior to the game to the citizens of Uvalde and then bussed roughly 500 people on ten buses for a unique game day experience.

A pregame ceremony and ceremonial first pitch were also planned.

The Astros said as part of the event fans could purchase Uvalde Strong T-shirts, with proceeds going to Uvalde Strong efforts. The winner of a 50/50 raffle on Sunday would win $10,000 and the rest of the funds would go to Uvalde initiatives, the Astros said.

First pitch was scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

