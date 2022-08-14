87º

Houston Astros welcome citizens of Uvalde for ‘Uvalde Strong Day’

Event to have pregame ceremony, ceremonial first pitch

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Uvalde, mass shooting, MLB, Astros, Texas
The Houston Astros welcomed citizens of Uvalde has part of a 'Uvalde Strong Day' on Sunday. (Photo Courtesy of Houston Astros)

HOUSTON – Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros welcomed citizens of Uvalde on Sunday for “Uvalde Strong Day” as part of their game against the Oakland Athletics.

The event was held in support of the Texas town after 19 elementary students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

The team said in a press release they gave away thousands of tickets prior to the game to the citizens of Uvalde and then bussed roughly 500 people on ten buses for a unique game day experience.

A pregame ceremony and ceremonial first pitch were also planned.

The Astros said as part of the event fans could purchase Uvalde Strong T-shirts, with proceeds going to Uvalde Strong efforts. The winner of a 50/50 raffle on Sunday would win $10,000 and the rest of the funds would go to Uvalde initiatives, the Astros said.

First pitch was scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

